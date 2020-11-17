Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 192 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 124.15 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.