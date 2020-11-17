Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 192 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).

LON VOD opened at GBX 124.15 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

