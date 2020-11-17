Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €168.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €153.54 ($180.64) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

