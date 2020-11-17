Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

ETR VOW3 opened at €153.54 ($180.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

