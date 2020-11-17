Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €173.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €153.54 ($180.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of €136.52 and a 200-day moving average of €136.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

