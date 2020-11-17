Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE WAB opened at $71.57 on Friday. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 104,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,912 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter worth $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

