Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAB. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. Wabtec has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,561 shares of company stock worth $7,130,912. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $5,109,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $11,644,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $31,683,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 168.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after acquiring an additional 939,532 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.