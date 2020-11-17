Warburg Research Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.83 ($65.69).

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €57.60 ($67.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.84.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

