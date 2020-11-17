Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives $23.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.35 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 68,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

