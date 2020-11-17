Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

