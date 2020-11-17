Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WASH. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

WASH stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

