Wedbush Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $29.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chuy’s from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $476.82 million, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chuy’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chuy’s by 73.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

