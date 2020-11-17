Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has a consensus rating of Hold.

Whitbread stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

