William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WIMHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of William Hill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of William Hill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $14.06 on Friday. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

