Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.41.

Wix.com stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,312 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 343,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

