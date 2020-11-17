Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Workday by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.