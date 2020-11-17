World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Financial Survey

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.42 $77.06 million $0.85 49.72 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for World Wrestling Entertainment and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 3.97, suggesting that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group was founded in 1999 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.