Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $106.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $991,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

