Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Y has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:Y opened at C$12.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $349.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. Yellow Pages Limited has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

In other news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 50,000 shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,002,544.25.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

