YETI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 7,963 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,195% compared to the typical volume of 615 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

NYSE:YETI opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,313. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 3,934.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,432 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in YETI by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 165,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

