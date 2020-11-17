Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($2.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 838,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

