Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $47.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 100.37%.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

