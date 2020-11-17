Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 14,789 shares of company stock worth $134,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 20.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONA opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $288.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

