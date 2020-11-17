Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RADA. ValuEngine raised RADA Electronic Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 282.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

