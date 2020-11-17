Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $44.60.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.58) by ($0.18). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

