Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

Get The Brink's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

BCO stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.