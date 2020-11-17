Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.95.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.19.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

