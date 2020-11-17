Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,460 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

FHB stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

