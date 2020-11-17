Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.54.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -180.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

