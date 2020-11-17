Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Automotive were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18).

In other LMP Automotive news, Director William G. Cohen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

