Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after buying an additional 1,955,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 105.3% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,416,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 726,641 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 220.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 953,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 656,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

