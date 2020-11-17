Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,781.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,204.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,598.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,506.21. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

