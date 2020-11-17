Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

