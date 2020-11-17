Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

