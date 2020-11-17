Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

