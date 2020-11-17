zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €140.13 ($164.85).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €150.20 ($176.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. zooplus AG has a 12 month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12 month high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €147.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €144.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.16.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

