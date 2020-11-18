$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.53. Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $358.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.90 and a 200 day moving average of $309.68. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

