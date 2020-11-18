10,125 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,208.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

