12,272 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of SO opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

