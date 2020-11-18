1,852 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $117.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.