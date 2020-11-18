2,355 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $327.47 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $338.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.92.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

