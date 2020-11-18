2,480 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $3,564,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:DOV opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

