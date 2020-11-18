2,913 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

