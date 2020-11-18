2,941,446 Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,941,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.24% of Ideanomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ideanomics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

IDEX stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $262.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Ideanomics Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

