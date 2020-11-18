-$3.24 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.00). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.71) to ($11.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.81) to ($7.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

BHVN opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $98.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

