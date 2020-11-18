-$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) will announce earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($7.19) and the highest is ($0.68). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($13.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.30) to ($3.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Codiak BioSciences.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CDAK opened at $8.73 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.