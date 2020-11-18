4,705 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of SPXU opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $43.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

