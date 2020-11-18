5,265 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIPR opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

