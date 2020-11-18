6,805 Shares in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

