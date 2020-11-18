74,198 Shares in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 28.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 316.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,529,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 147,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. First Horizon National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

