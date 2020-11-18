8,058 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after buying an additional 159,681 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 238,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.